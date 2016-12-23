Accused Iowa lottery rigger faces Wisconsin charges

A former lottery security official in Iowa is charged with helping rig a Wisconsin Megabucks lotto drawing that netted $783,000 for him and an accomplice.

The Des Moines Register reported that 53-year-old Eddie Tipton is due in Dane County Circuit Court February 13th on felony counts of racketeering, theft by fraud, and four counts of fraudulent computer crimes.

The state Justice Department filed the charges Thursday, after it was reported last year that Tipton and Robert Rhodes rigged a Megabucks drawing in 2007 and did the same in several other states.