Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to blowout win

The 15,921 fans that showed up Friday night at the Bradley Center was chanting “MVP, MVP” by the time they left.

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in a career high 39 points as the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 123-96 win over the Washington Wizards. Antetokounmpo made 15 of 17 free throws and added eight rebounds and six assists on the night.

Jabari Parker added 21 points and eight rebounds, while rookie Malcolm Brogdon had a career-high 17 points and seven assists for the Bucks (14-14).

Otto Parker and John Wall each scored 18 points to lead the Wizards (13-16).