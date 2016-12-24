Badgers tune-up for Big Ten with convincing win

The 14th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers wrapped up exam week and went out and crushed Florida A & M in their final non-conference tune-up, 90-37 at the Kohl Center.

Thirteen players scored for the Badgers, led by freshman guard D’Mitrik Trice, who hit 4 of 5 three-pointers and finished with 14 points. Trice improved to 18 of 30 (60%) from three-point range this season.

The Badgers improved to 11-2 and now will open Big Ten play on Tuesday night against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are also 11-2, coming off a 72-61 loss on Friday night against Seton Hall.