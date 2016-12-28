Google+

Badgers win Big Ten opener (AUDIO)

Zak Showalter

The 14th ranked Wisconsin Badgers captured their Big Ten Conference opener for the 13th time in the last 14 years, knocking off Rutgers 72-52 at the Kohl Center.

Nigel Hayes scored 20 points, including 10 for 10 from the free throw line and Zak Showalter added 18 points to lead the Badgers (12-2, 1-0 Big Ten).

Wisconsin led 33-18 at halftime and went up by 21 midway through the second half before Rutgers put together a rally.  But the Badgers pulled away down the stretch, running their win streak to eight games.

Showalter went six-for-10 from the field and Hayes was five for nine.

Mike Williams had 18 points and Nigel Johnson had 11 for Rutgers (11-3, 0-1).  The Scarlet Knights shot just 31% from the field (19-for-62).

The Badgers get a week off before road games next week against number-16 Indiana on Jan. 3 and number-15 Purdue on Jan. 8.

AUDIO: Zak Showalter on why he’s scoring more :11

AUDIO: Greg Gard on Zak Showalter’s offensive game :15

 

 


