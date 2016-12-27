Bucks blow lead, fall to Wizards

The Milwaukee Bucks blew a 10-point fourth quarter lead and fell to the Washington Wizards 107-102 on Monday night in Washington D.C.

The Wizards outscored the Bucks 21-6 during that stretch as the two teams split their back-to-back matchup. The Bucks beat the Wizards 123-96 last Friday in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Bucks (14-15). Tony Snell added a season-high 20 points, hitting a career-high six three-pointers.

Otto Porter had 32 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Wizards (14-16).

It was the first of a four-game road trip for the Bucks, who will head to Detroit for their next game on Wednesday night.