Busy holiday travel period begins

As a four day weekend gets underway for many people in the state, holiday travelers may run in to some rough weather on the roads and in the air.

AAA Wisconsin estimates more than 2.1 million Wisconsin residents will travel at least 50 miles or more during the holiday period, which runs from today through January 2. It’s up from 1.7 million during the Christmas and New Year’s period last year, and AAA says it’s due to lower gas prices, and improved economy, and more consumer optimism.

About 113,000 Wisconsin residents plan to fly somewhere over the holidays, while over two million will be driving.

Those traveling this weekend could be in for some difficulty. Forecasters are calling for a mix of snow, freezing rain, rain, and thunderstorms through Sunday. Up to four inches of snow are possible in the most of the state today.