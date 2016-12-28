February court date set for Brendan Dassey

A federal appeals court has scheduled oral arguments for February 14 in an appeal of a decision that overturned Brendan Dassey’s conviction for the murder of Teresa Halbach.

Dassey and his uncle, Steven Avery, are serving a life prison terms for the 2005 murder of Halbach. Earlier this year, a federal judge tossed out Dassey’s confession and the conviction, finding that investigators had coerced his statements. The state appealed the ruling – sending the case to the appeals court in Chicago.

According to the order issued Wednesday, each side will have 15 minutes to present arguments to the judges. A decision would be issued sometime after that.

WTAQ