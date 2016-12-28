Governor Walker to visit Guantanamo Bay

Governor Scott Walker is making his second trip in less than a month to visit Wisconsin Army National Guard members stationed overseas.

Walker’s office says he will travel Thursday to the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where he will meet with members of the Milwaukee-based 32nd Military Police Company. The governor will be joined by Major General Donald Dunbar, the state’s Adjutant General.

Walker traveled to the Middle East earlier this month, where he met with Wisconsin troops stationed in Afghanistan and other countries.