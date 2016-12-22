Menomonie police officer helps speeding student with necktie

A UW-Stout student got a break on a speeding ticket, and a little fatherly assistance from a Menominee police officer.

A video released by the Menominee Police Department shows the officer pulling over a UW-Stout student on November 30 for speeding. The young man tells the officer that he has to deliver a class presentation and needs someone who can tie his necktie, so he was speeding over to a see a friend for help.

Instead of giving the student a ticket, the officer tied the tie and sent him on his way with a warning.

The incident was captured on dashcam video and has since gone viral on social media.