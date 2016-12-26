NFL Flexes Packers-Lions to Sunday night

The National Football League announced Sunday that Sunday’s winner-take-all matchup between the Packers and Lions in Detroit will be moved from a noon kick to a 7:30 kickoff at Ford Field.

The Lions (9-5) play at Dallas against the Cowboys and can clinch a wildcard playoff spot with a victory. But win or lose. Sunday’s game against the Packers (9-6) is for the NFC North Division title. The winner would also get a home playoff game.

The move is a break for the Lions, which will be given more time to recover from tonight’s Monday night game.

The Packers knocked off the Vikings 38-25 on Saturday for their fifth straight win.

AUDIO: Aaron Rodgers on the winner-take-all matchup with Detroit on Sunday night :22