Packers host Vikings today

The Minnesota Vikings flight to Appleton was roughly an hour. It took them another three hours to get off the plane after they slid off the taxiway.

Their plane landed safety during a snowstorm on Friday and was taxiing to the gate shortly after 5 p.m. when a wheel slid off the taxiway. The team didn’t get off the plane until around 8:20 p.m.

Who’s out?

Minnesota Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith was a full participant during practice on Friday and there’s a chance he could be ready to play against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday. He is listed as questionable on the teams final injury report.

Running back Adrian Peterson (knee/groin) and guard Brandon Fusco (concussion) have both been ruled out. Receiver Stefon Diggs (hip) is questionable.

Packers linebacker Nick Perry was listed as questionable after practicing this week with a large padded club on his left hand.

The Packers are getting healthier. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and linebacker Clay Matthews were not given a status, which means they will play against the Vikings.

Outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott (finger) and running back James Starks (concussion) are both out.

Packers looking to split

The Packers dropped the first game in the series this season, falling 17-14 to the Vikings back in week two. They can continue to control their own destiny by beating the Vikings today. A Packers victory would set up a winner take all matchup against the Detroit Lions for the NFC North Division championship next week in Detroit.