Phoenix steal a victory over St. Mary’s

Kerem Kanter scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, recording his first career double-double in his first career start, leading the Green Bay Phoenix (6-6) to a 108-59 win over Saint Mary’s (Minn) on Thursday night at the Resch Center.

Kanter has now scored in double-figures in five-straight games, averaging over 18 points per game during the stretch.

Tevin Findlay registered nine steals, setting the new program record. He broke the previous high set by Jordan Fouse (8) in 2013. As a team, the Phoenix recorded 22 steals, which tied a program record.

Findlay added eight points, eight rebounds and dished out seven assists.

The 108 points scored are the most by Green Bay this season and the most since it put up 115 against Detroit Mercy last season. The Phoenix shot a season-best 55.4 percent (41-74) from the field and recorded the second most 3’s with nine in the game.

Jamar Hurdle led the Phoenix in scoring with 21 points and added eight rebounds.