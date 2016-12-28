Ribble Reflects On Trump, Obamacare

The only Wisconsin Congressman leaving Washington next week has mixed reviews on his party’s incoming president.

U.S. Rep. Redi Ribble, who represents the state’s 8th Congressional District, says it’s interesting that Donald Trump’s cabinet picks have mostly been mainstream conservatives. Still, Ribble remains an opponent of Trump, as he’s been for months.

Ribble told radition station WHBY in Appleton that Trump attracted voters who thought they were victims of the people and nations that Trump labeled as villains on the campaign trail — China among them. Ribble also said his fellow Republicans cannot just drop most pieces of Obamacare right away, as both Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville have pledged to do — and warned it would create uncertainty and rising prices in the health care market.

Ribble decided not to seek another term in Congress after serving six years in the House. He plans to become the new director of the National Roofing Contractors Association of suburban Chicago.

WHBY