Shooting threat prompts evacuation of mall in Grand Chute

One of the state’s largest malls was evacuated Tuesday night, following threats of a possible shooting there.

Police evacuated the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute after Captain Mike Velie says a man called a family member, threatening to shoot people at the mall. The family member then called police, who moved ahead with an evacuation at about 7:30 Tuesday evening as a precaution.

Velie says a lot of people also hid in the back of stores, and police helped them leave safely, during a search of the building.

Police are looking for 28-year-old Christopher Hawkinsm who may be currently in western Wisconsin. They believe he’s armed and dangerous, and he could be dealing with mental health issues. He’s described as a black man, 5’9″ tall and about 150 pounds, with short hair and a goatee. Police say he often wears a tan, two-tone hat with tag on top.

