Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Crime & Courts / Shooting threat prompts evacuation of mall in Grand Chute

Shooting threat prompts evacuation of mall in Grand Chute

By

One of the state’s largest malls was evacuated Tuesday night, following threats of a possible shooting there.

Police evacuated the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute after Captain Mike Velie says a man called a family member, threatening to shoot people at the mall. The family member then called police, who moved ahead with an evacuation at about 7:30 Tuesday evening as a precaution.

Velie says a lot of people also hid in the back of stores, and police helped them leave safely, during a search of the building.

Police are looking for 28-year-old Christopher Hawkinsm who may be currently in western Wisconsin. They believe he’s armed and dangerous, and he could be dealing with mental health issues. He’s described as a black man, 5’9″ tall and about 150 pounds, with short hair and a goatee. Police say he often wears a tan, two-tone hat with tag on top.

WHBY


Print pagePDF pageEmail page