Starks’ vehicle hit by semi

Green Bay Packers running back James Starks remains in the teams concussion protocol, the result of a car accident he was involved with on December 12.

The accident took place in the early morning of the 12th at the intersection of Webster Ave. and Radisson St. on Green Bay’s north side.

According to the police report, Starks was driving northbound on Webster Ave., when his vehicle was struck by a Contract Transport Services LLC truck driven by 63-year-old Robert Boeck of De Pere. The report says Boeck was headed east on Radisson. After stopping at a flashing red light, he reportedly proceeded into the intersection, hitting Starks’ vehicle.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash and Boeck was cited for inattentive driving.