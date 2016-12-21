Three Packers selected to Pro Bowl

Three members of the Green Bay Packers were selected Tuesday to play in the Pro Bowl by the NFL.

Guard T.J. Lang, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and quarterback Aaron Rodgers were selected to the squad. Tackle David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Jordy Nelson were named first alternates.

Other alternates include wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive tackle Mike Daniels and fullback Aaron Ripkowski.

Lang has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his eight-year career after being named an alternate each of the last two seasons. He has started 89 games since 2011, the most by a Packers’ offensive player.

Clinton-Dix earns the first selection of his three-year career, becoming the first Green Bay safety to be selected since Nick Collins in 2010. His career-best five interceptions are tied for No. 2 in the NFL this season and tied for No. 1 among safeties.

For Rodgers, it marks the sixth Pro Bowl selection of his career. He has the second most selections by a Green Bay quarterback, trailing Brett Favre’s nine. Rodgers is tied for No. 2 in the NFL this season in passing touchdowns (32) and passing touchdown percentage (6.0), tied for No. 4 in touchdown/interception ratio. He ranks fifth in passer rating (100.3) and sixth in passing yards (3,781).

In his weekly conversation with the media on Tuesday, Rodgers said it’s always nice to be selected, but he didn’t plan on playing.