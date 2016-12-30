Tobacco sales to minors increase in Wisconsin

Tobacco sales to minors are on the rise in Wisconsin.

According to the 2016 Synar survey, 7.2 percent of tobacco sales in the state were to minors. That’s up from 6.8 percent in 2015 and 6.4 percent in 2014.

Many officials believe the increase is because of the popularity of flavored tobacco products and e-cigarettes. Some teens have also turned to e-cigarettes because they believe they are safer than traditional cigarettes.

Also, public health officials said that because three versions of Wisconsin ID’s are currently in circulation, it can be hard for clerks to catch all minors trying to buy tobacco.

WSAU