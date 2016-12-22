Walker looking at many options for public assistance changes

Wisconsin’s governor says “just about everything’s on the table” when it comes to possible changes to public assistance programs in his next state budget, including a shift in focus towards getting more parents receiving state aid into the workforce.

Governor Scott Walker hinted to reporters last week that changes were being considered. In an end of the year interview with WRN on Wednesday, the governor said he wants to focus those efforts on getting as many able-bodied adults into the workforce as possible. “Just about everything we do is going to be focused on how does this help enhance and improve the workforce in Wisconsin,” Walker said.

The governor noted that many of the changes to public assistance programs his administration has made so far have been aimed at childless adults, such as a requirement that individuals receiving FoodShare benefits be actively seeking employment. Now, Walker said the “next step” is getting people into the workforce, regardless of whether or not they have children.

Walker indicated he’s open to expanding programs that help them enter the workforce, such as getting people childcare assistance so they can enter the workforce and helping people obtain the skills needed to fill available jobs. “My focus in this budget and in this next two-year legislative cycle is overwhelmingly going to be focused on workforce issues,” Walker said.