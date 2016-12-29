Walker will deliver State of the State address on January 10

Governor Scott Walker will deliver his State of the State address to lawmakers on January 10.

The governor’s office said Thursday that he has requested a joint session of the Legislature for that Tuesday at 7 p.m. to deliver the annual speech. Walker will use the State of the State to outline his priorities for the coming year, as lawmakers return to the Capitol with larger Republican majorities in both the Senate and Assembly.

The speech could serve as a preview as well for the priorities the governor will set for the budget proposal he will release later on this spring.