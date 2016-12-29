Wisconsin sees spike in flu cases

State health officials are urging the public to take precautions, following a recent spike in flu cases.

The state Department of Health Services says there have been 161 documented cases of influenza this season – with 95 of those requiring hospitalization. About 63 percent of cases that have required a hospital stay this season have involved a person who was 65 or older.

Tom Haupt, a respiratory epidemiologist with the state, says people should take care to avoid exposure to those who are already sick and consider getting a flu shot. “We want to encourage people to get their vaccinations, and to realize that they get the vaccinations not only for themselves, but also to protect their loved ones.”

Haupt says this year’s flu vaccine appears to be a good fit for the prominent strain of influenza that’s making the rounds.