Alvarez’ CFP selection committee term is over

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith will take over for Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez on the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Alvarez has been on the committee since its inception in 2014 and is one of three members whose terms have expired. He was one of 13 original members when the CFP began in 2014.

The committee members met throughout the season to determine the best teams in the country.

Smith has been the Buckeyes’ athletic director since 2005. He spent five seasons on the NCAA men’s basketball committee and served as its chair for the 2010-11 academic year.