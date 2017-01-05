Antetokounmpo third in early all-star voting

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is third overall among Eastern Conference players in the initial fan voting results released by the NBA today.

Antetokounmpo trails only LeBron James and Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers and was second among conference front court players.

Antetokounmpo totaled 500,663 votes. James has 595,288 votes and Irving has 543,030. At this point, the starting five for the Eastern Conference would be James, Antetokounmpo, Kevin Love, Irving and Chicago’s Dwyane Wade.

Bucks forward Jabari Parker ranked 10th among frontcourt players in the East in voting.