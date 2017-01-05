Antetokounmpo’s buzzer beater does in the Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks ran their winning streak to three games with a come-from-behind 105-104 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo knocked the ball off Derrick Rose’s leg and out of bounds with 8.6 seconds left. Then after a timeout, Giannis took the inbounds pass, dribbled a few times and then hit a step back 15-foot fadeaway as the buzzer sounded, giving the Bucks (18-16) the win.

Antetokounmpo had 27 points, 13 rebounds and four assists to lead the Bucks. Greg Monroe added 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists and Malcolm Brogdon had 12 points and eight assists.

Carmelo Anthony led the Knicks (16-19) with 30 points, but it wasn’t enough to prevent New York from a sixth straight defeat.

The two teams will meet again on Friday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.