Assembly Republicans call for tax relief, transportation funding increase

Assembly Republican leaders are calling for $300 million in tax relief, along with a matching increase in transportation funding.

GOP leaders say they are unified behind the idea that both can be done, although they did not release any specific plans. “We can cut taxes, fix our roads and prioritize education: it’s a win, win, win situation, and everyone, including the governor, can keep their promises to taxpayers,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in a statement.

The proposal comes a day after the non-partisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau showed projected state tax collections over the next three years could be almost $455 million more than previously expected.

Governor Scott Walker has said he will not raise taxes or fees to help close a billion-dollar shortfall in the transportation fund, unless they are equally off-set in another area. A spokesman for the governor said he looks forward to hearing more details.