Badgers finish 9th in final college football AP Poll

The Wisconsin Badgers finished 9th in the final Associated Press Top 25 College Football poll, released on Tuesday.

Wisconsin finished in the AP top 10 for the 13th time in their history, but the first time since 2011. They closed the season with a Cotton Bowl victory over Western Michigan and finished 11-3.

Ramczyk headed for the NFL

Redshirt junior left tackle Ryan Ramczyk announced that he will enter the 2017 NFL draft, joining fellow junior T.J. Watt in giving up his final year of eligibility for the draft.

Ramczyk is projected to go in the first round of the draft, which is set to take place April 27-29 in Philadelphia.

Ramczyk reportedly underwent surgery last week and could miss the NFL scouting combine which starts February 28 and runs through March 6 in Indianapolis.

California interested in Wilcox

University of California fired head football coach Sonny Dykes on Sunday. The school is said to be interested in interviewing UW Defensive Coordinator Justin Wilcox for the vacancy.

Wilcox coached linebackers at Cal from 2003-’05. He is set to be paid $950,000 this year and see that figure jump by $100,000 if he is still on the staff on Jan. 1, 2018.