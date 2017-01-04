Badgers run win streak to nine, knock off Hoosiers

Ethan Happ scored 19 points and Bronson Koenig added 17 to lead the 13th ranked Wisconsin Badgers to a 75-68 win over the 25th ranked Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington on Tuesday night.

The Badgers (13-2, 2-0 Big Ten) have won nine straight games.

The Badgers made their first five shots and their first four three-point field goals to jump out to a 16-2 lead. Indiana would climb back and actually take a lead before the Badgers went on a late 10-2 run to pull away for the win.

The Hoosiers (10-5, 0-2) have lost three in a row overall, including their first two Big Ten Conference games. Both of those losses have come on their home court. They’ve also dropped 16 of their last 18 in the series with the Badgers.

Zak Showalter finished with 14 points and Nigel Hayes had 10 for the Badgers. Juwan Morgan, Robert Johnson and De’Ron Davis all had 12 points for Indiana.

Wisconsin caps off a two game Big Ten road trip with a Sunday afternoon game against 20th ranked Purdue in West Lafayette.

AUDIO: Greg Gard says defense was one of the keys to victory. :19

AUDIO: Greg Gard said everybody played a part :13

AUDIO: Greg Gard on Ethan Happ’s performance, despite foul trouble :15