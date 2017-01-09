Badgers see 9-game win streak end in West Lafayette

Number-11 Wisconsin were the last remaining unbeaten team in the Big Ten. That ended on Sunday in West Lafayette, Indiana with a 66-55 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena.

The Badgers nine-game win streak ended when they shot just 34% from the floor in the first half and only 39% for the game. They hit just 2 of 14 from beyond the arc (14%). But the Badgers struggled to finish even around the rim, making just two of 14 from inside of two feet in the first half.

Ethan Happ hit just one of his first six shots from the field, banging with Purdue’s 7’2 big man Isaac Haas and 6’9 forward Caleb Swanigan. Happ, to his credit, did figure things out in the second half and finished with 17 points for the game.

Nigel Hayes had 10 points and Bronson Koenig (14.1 avg) was held to nine points on just eight attempts for the game.

Purdue hit 46% of their three-point attempts (7 of 15) and shot 52% from the field overall. Swanigan had 18 points and 13 rebounds for his eighth straight double-double.

The Badgers fell to 2-1 (13-3 overall) in the Big Ten, a half game behind Purdue, Minnesota, Nebraska and Michigan State. Wisconsin returns home to host Ohio State on Thursday night at the Kohl Center.

AUDIO: Greg Gard on his teams 39% shooting :11

AUDIO: Greg Gard says his team couldn’t finish around the rim :14