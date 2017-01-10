Baldwin co-sponsors divestiture bill

Democrats in Congress want to require the President and Vice President to disclose and divest any potential financial conflicts of interest.

“President-elect Trump is a walking, talking, tweeting conflict of interest who seems intent on rewriting the rules to make them work for himself,” said U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin. “The American people need to be able to trust that the President of the United States is putting the interests of the people first, not his own. In order for President-elect Trump to earn this trust, he must fully divest his financial interests and put them away in a truly blind trust.”

Democratic members of Congress introduced the Presidential Conflicts of Interest Act of 2017 in the Senate and House on Monday. Democrats are in the minority in both chambers. President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference today, his first since July.