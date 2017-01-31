Beloit College responds to reports of hate crimes

Beloit Police are investigating two reports of hate crimes at Beloit College. Beloit College Spokesperson Whitney Helm said on Friday an anti-Semitic note was placed under a student’s door, and on Sunday and anti-Muslim threat was spray painted on a student’s door.

Helm said in response to the incidents the college contacted the Beloit Police Department, increased the number of security guards on duty, added restrictions to residence hall access, and installed more security cameras.

Helm said in addition to the measures the college has taken, the students are finding their own ways to let the public know that this kind of behavior won’t be tolerated on campus. Helm says several events are planned this week.

WCLO