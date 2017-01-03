Body of missing Janesville man found in Rock River

A body recovered Sunday from the Rock River has been identified as that of a missing 23-year-old Janesville man.

Jordan White went missing in early November when he left home on his bicycle. His bicycle was found three days later in Monterey Park near the river.

Janesville police said a boater spotted White’s body partially submerged in the river about 3:00 in the afternoon New Year’s Day. An autopsy performed Monday afternoon showed no signs of external trauma. The investigation is ongoing pending additional tests at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Department.

Janesville police are also investigating the discovery of a woman’s body at Lustig Park just before noon Monday. Police say a resident walking in the park discovered the body about 40 yards from the river bank on the west side of the park. Preliminary findings show no suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

WCLO