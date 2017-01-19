Brewers add potential closer

The Milwaukee Brewers have reached a deal with free agent right-handed reliever Neftali Feliz on Thursday. The one-year deal is worth a reported $5.35 million and includes additional incentives.

Feliz had Tommy John surgery back in 2012 and missed time late last season with arm fatigue.

The Brewers had been searching for late-inning relief help after trading closer Tyler Thornburg to Boston at the Winter Meetings in December. Thornburg took over the closer duties when Jeremy Jeffress was traded to Texas on August 1st and lefty Will Smith was traded to San Francisco.

Feliz compiled 40 saves with the Texas Rangers in 2010 at the age of 22 and captured American League Rookie of the Year honors.

Feliz spent 2016 with the Pittsburgh Pirates where he went 4-2 with a 3.52 ERA and 2 saves in 62 relief appearances. The 28-year-old owns a career record of 19-14 with a 3.22 ERA and 99 saves in 308 games during his Major League career with Texas (1009-15), Detroit (2015) and Pittsburgh (2016).