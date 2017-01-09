Bucks fall to Wizards without Giannis

The Milwaukee Bucks were outscored 33-21 in the third quarter and fell to the Washington Wizards 107-101 on Sunday afternoon at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

The Bucks played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was ill.

Coach Jason Kidd took the fall for the Bucks poor third quarter. It’s been a problem for the Bucks for much of the season. But the players aren’t buying it.

Malcolm Brogdon after the game said the lack of execution is on the players.

Jabari Parker scored 28 points and added eight rebounds and seven assists. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon added a career-high 22 points. Michael Beasley had 18 points and Greg Monroe had 12 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

The Wizards (18-18) won the season series from the Bucks 3-1. They got 26 points from Bradley Beal and 17 off the bench from Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Bucks (18-18) have dropped two straight and play next, at San Antonio on Tuesday night.