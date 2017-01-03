Bucks keep Westbrook in check, beat Thunder

A Russell Westbrook turnover followed by a pair of Malcolm Brogdon turnovers gave the Milwaukee Bucks a 98-94 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Tony Snell, who went scoreless for the Bucks, slapped the ball away from Westbrook but it hit the Thunder guard’s knee on the way out of bounds to give the ball back to the Bucks.

Westbrook, who came into the game averaging a triple-double, had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists. But Westbrook made just 9 of 28 from the field, including 3 of 17 in the second half.

The Bucks got the go-ahead basket from John Henson on an inside feed from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis had 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead the Bucks (17-16). Jabari Parker added 19 points and six rebounds and Greg Monroe had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Thunder big man Steven Adams added 20 points, but only four of those points came in the second half.