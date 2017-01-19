Bucks losing streak reaches three games

Another lackluster performance by the Milwaukee Bucks led to their third straight defeat, falling 111-92 to the Houston Rockets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists but the rest of the team lacked the fire that it takes to go on the road and beat a good team like Houston.

Jabari Parker added 15 points and seven rebounds and Michael Beasley came off the bench to score 14 points, but the Bucks (20-21) skid continued.

James Harden poured in 38 points for the Rockets (33-12) and teammate Eric Gordon added 25 points.

The Bucks were outscored 30-12 in the second quarter and trailed 52-39 at halftime.

The Bucks cut Houston’s lead to five points in the third quarter, but the Rockets got back-to-back three’s from Harden as Houston re-established command.

Former Wisconsin standout Sam Dekker finished with five points for the Rockets.