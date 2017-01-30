Charges pending in fatal St. Croix County crash

A St. Croix County man faces charges in connection to what investigators are calling a drunken driving crash that killed one of his passengers. According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, a car driven by 18-year old Dalton Mundle of New Richmond hit a utility pole and flipped after missing a turn.

Nineteen-year old Jordan Tulgren of New Richmond was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers were taken to hospitals with unspecified injuries.

Mundle was arrested for Homicide by Intoxicated use of a Motor Vehicle and is in the St. Croix County Jail pending formal charges from the St. Croix County District Attorney’s Office. The incident occured just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday on 170th Avenue in the Town of Richmond.

WJMC