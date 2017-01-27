Federal court orders Wisconsin to draw new legislative district maps

Wisconsin could have new legislative districts in place for the 2018 elections.

Under an order issued Friday morning by a three judge panel in Madison, the state is barred from using the current district maps in future elections. Lawmakers were also told to have a new version in place by November of this year.

The order follows a previous decision by the court that found Wisconsin’s current legislative district maps as unconstitutional. Groups challenging the district lines drawn in 2011 argued Republicans drew them in such a way that reduced the influence of Democratic voters.

The state is expected to appeal the original ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. A spokesman for the state Department of Justice said they are currently reviewing today’s order, but they do expect to appeal it as well.