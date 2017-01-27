Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Crime & Courts / Federal court orders Wisconsin to draw new legislative district maps

Federal court orders Wisconsin to draw new legislative district maps

By

Wisconsin could have new legislative districts in place for the 2018 elections.

Under an order issued Friday morning by a three judge panel in Madison, the state is barred from using the current district maps in future elections. Lawmakers were also told to have a new version in place by November of this year.

The order follows a previous decision by the court that found Wisconsin’s current legislative district maps as unconstitutional. Groups challenging the district lines drawn in 2011 argued Republicans drew them in such a way that reduced the influence of Democratic voters.

The state is expected to appeal the original ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. A spokesman for the state Department of Justice said they are currently reviewing today’s order, but they do expect to appeal it as well.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page