Fond du Lac man arrested for 11th drunk driving offense

The arrest of a 52-year-old man for his 11th drunk driving offense has some people questioning how he could have a valid driver’s license.

Steve Johnson of Fond du Lac was arrested in downtown Appleton on Sunday night. Police said he attempted to leave the scene in his truck, while officers questioned a 30 year-old woman who was accused of backing into another vehicle while behind the wheel of Johnson’s truck. The woman was arrested for her second OWI.

Appleton Police Sergeant Dave Lund said Johnson told officers that he recently got his driver’s license back after 10 years. Lund said that typically people need to complete a suspension period, pay their fines, and meet any other requirements.

Online court records show Johnson was sentenced to three years in prison, after he was arrested in Oshkosh in 2006. He also had to serve three years on probation.

