Residents of northwestern Wisconsin had to shiver through one of the coldest mornings of the winter. It was 26 below in Siren at 6:00 a.m. and minus 22 in Hayward.

Wind chills were as low as 37 below at Cumberland.

In southern Wisconsin the temperature was a relatively balmy 12 above in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha with wind chills as warm as zero. Parts of the state received as much as one inch of light snow on Thursday, but forecasters say it will dry all weekend.