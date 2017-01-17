Green Bay goes cold at Valparaiso

The Green Bay Phoenix shot just 31% (22-71) at Valparaiso on Monday night, falling for the first time in Horizon League play, 80-56 to the Crusaders in Valparaiso, Indiana.

The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Phoenix (11-7, 5-1 HL), which fell into a first place tie with Valparaiso (15-4, 5-1 HL). It’s the eighth straight loss at Valparaiso for the Phoenix, who will return to the Resch Center in Green Bay for two more home games.

Green Bay fell behind by 15 midway through the first half, before cutting the lead down to four late in the half. But the Crusaders went on a 17-0 run early in the second half to pull away.

Valparaiso shot 46.4% (32-69) from the field.

The 56 points for Green Bay is a season low. Their nine free throws attempted is also a season low.

Jamar Hurdle led the Phoenix with 11 points and Karem Kanter added 10.

Preseason player of the year selection Alec Peters had 20 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Crusaders.