Green Bay, Milwaukee fall in Horizon League play

Despite leading for all but five minutes of the game and shooting a season-high 60% from the field, the Green Bay Phoenix fell to Detroit Mercy 93-92 in Horizon League action on Sunday.

The Phoenix also committed a season-high 21 turnovers, 13 of them in the second half, in the loss.

Detroit (5-17, 3-7 HL) trailed 92-87 with 1:46 left, but they scored the final six points of the game, keeping the Phoenix scoreless the rest of the way.

Four players finished in double-figures for Green Bay (13-9, 7-3 HL), led by Khalil Small’s season-high 21. Warren Jones and Charles Cooper each scored 15 points and Turner Botz added 12.

Detroit shot 52% from the field in the win.

Panthers fall in OT

Jalen Hayes scored 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as Oakland (16-7, 6-4 HL) pulled out a 79-70 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers on Sunday in Rochester, Michigan.

Cody Wichmann scored 17 points to lead Milwaukee (8-15, 4-6 HL), which played its third straight overtime game. The Panthers also saw their three-game win streak come to an end.