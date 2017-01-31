Guidance for UW students impacted by Presdent Trump’s executive order

Some University of Wisconsin System students are being urged to take precautions in the wake of President Donald Trump’s travel restrictions.

The president’s executive order affects entry visas for citizens of seven majority Muslim nations for 90 days. UW System President Ray Cross says there are approximately 130 students from these countries across all campuses.

Cross issued guidance in an email to UW campuses, including a recommendation that students and faculty from those countries should not travel outside the U.S. in the next 90 days. Their entry visas may be deemed ineligible and they may not be able to return.

“We are monitoring this situation closely and are communicating directly with and providing information and support to our international students, faculty and staff who are potentially affected by this order,” said UW Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank in a statement.