Horizon League update

Green Bay wins 7th straight

The Green Bay Phoenix knocked down a season-high 14 three-pointers on Thursday night and cruised to a 78-61 win over Wright State in Horizon League action at the Resch Center.

The Phoenix (11-6, 5-0 HL) actually made more three’s than it did field goals (10) inside the arc in the victory.

Warren Jones scored a season-high 19 points on a 5-for-6 shooting performance from three. Jones helped the Phoenix score 40 or more points off the bench for the fifth time in the last seven games.

The 14 made three-pointers ties the program record for three’s made in a game, which has now happened five times.

Green Bay’s defense held Wright State (11-7, 2-3 HL) to its second-lowest point total of the season at 61. The Raiders shot just 25.9 percent from three and committed 15 turnovers.

Milwaukee ends 7-game slide

The Milwaukee Panthers seven-game losing streak, its longest since the 2012-13 season, is over. The Panthers knocked off Northern Kentucky, 68-58, on Thursday night at UWMilwaukee Panther Arena.

It was the first win in five weeks for the Panthers (5-12, 1-3 HL).

Brock Stull scored a game-high 18 points for the Panthers. Cody Wichmann added 15 points for the Panthers.