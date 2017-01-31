Hughes, Freytag named Big Ten’s top two stars

Wisconsin Badger forwards Cameron Hughes and Matthew Freytag were named the Big Ten’s first and second stars respectively on Tuesday.

Hughes (Jr. F Edmonton, Alberta) had a goal and two assists for the Badgers in their two-game sweep over previously 8th-ranked Ohio State over the weekend. Hughes netted the game-winning overtime goal on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Hughes is on a career-high six-game point streak, scoring three goals and registering four assists for seven points. He earned his second career weekly award and first of the season.

Freytag (Soph. F Wayzata, Minnesota) netted the game-winning goal on Thursday night against Ohio State in Columbus. He also registered a goal on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in the third period.

Freytag led the conference with nine shots on the weekend, earning his first career weekly award.

The Badgers take their three-game win streak into East Lansing this weekend to face last place Michigan State in a two-game series starting Friday night.