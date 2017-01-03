Justice Annette Ziegler to run unopposed

A Wisconsin state Supreme Court justice will face no challengers in the spring election. The deadline to file candidacy and nomination papers was 5 p.m. Tuesday, and no one did so to challenge Justice Annette Ziegler.

That means Ziegler will be the first Supreme Court incumbent in more than 10 years to run for re-election unopposed.

State Superintendent Tony Evers will have two challengers: Lowell Holtz, of Palmyra, and John Humphries, of Mount Horeb. The primary will be February 21st, and the general election is April 4th.