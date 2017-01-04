Kenosha police officer charged with punching doctor

A Kenosha police officer faces charges over altercations with his estranged wife. In one of them, which took place in front of a Kenosha hospital, Officer Kendal West was on duty and in uniform when he confronted his wife and another man, a doctor at the hospital.

Fox 6 reports that the criminal complaint claims West rushed at the doctor and punched him several times in the head. He then allegedly returned to his car and sped toward the doctor, turning away at the last moment.

West faces two misdemeanor charges and one felony charge of misconduct in public office for the New Year’s Day incident. He’s also been placed on administrative leave.