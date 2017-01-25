Kimberly’s Jones is finalist for NFL coaching award

Kimberly head football coach Steve Jones has named one of two finalists for the Don Shula high school football Coach of the Year award presented by the NFL.

Jones just finished his sixth season as head coach, leading the Papermakers to their fourth straight WIAA State Championship. Kimberly has won the last three Division 1 championship games after winning the 2013 Division 2 championship.

The Papermakers have won a state record 56-straight games, the longest current win streak in the country.

Jones was nominated by the Green Bay Packers for his commitment to player health and safety and the integrity, achievement and leadership exemplified by the winningest coach in NFL in NFL history, Don Shula.

Jones will be recognized for his achievements at the Pro Bowl in Orlando this weekend.