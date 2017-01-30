Kind calls for lifting federal hiring freeze

Leaving a federal hiring freeze in place could hurt the long-term care veterans receive, according to a member of Wisconsin’s Congressional delegation.

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) is pushing for President Donald Trump to reverse a federal hiring freeze. The Democrat from La Crosse says the freeze could have a detrimental effect on efforts to fill vacant positions across the VA medical system, which is already facing staff shortages nationwide.

Kind says it’s a huge challenge the VA is dealing with, as it tries to remain competitive with the private sector in attracting quality doctors, psychiatrists, and other staff. “It’s been hard because it’s tough to keep up with the wages in the private sector, and it’s been doubly difficult, given all of the bad publicity that the VA has come under in the past couple of years.”

Kind is co-sponsoring legislation that would exempt the Department of Veterans Affairs from the freeze, although he hopes it won’t be necessary. “I’m hoping the administration will take another look at that, because this is silly…the VA medical system is in competition with the entire health care system when it comes to bringing people in.”

Trump ordered the hiring freeze while his administration works on a plan to control government growth. Kind contends that the move is more ideologically driven than it is based on “facts on the ground.”