Lawmaker applauds new effort to delist gray wolf

A Republican state lawmaker says he’s pleased to see a renewed effort in Congress to remove the gray wolf from the endangered species list.

The bill, co-sponsored by Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy (R-WI) calls returning management of wolves to Great Lakes states.

State Senator Tom Tiffany (R-Hazelhurst) says the move is extremely important to efforts to control the population, and would clear the way to restoring Wisconsin’s wolf hunting season. “There needs to be a wolf season,” he argues. “It’s like any other wildlife species – it needs to be managed, it’s not being done currently…we have a wolf sanctuary here in the Great Lakes states.”

Wisconsin created a wolf hunting season after management of the animals was returned to states in 2011. However, amid a strong pushback from animal rights groups, a federal judge returned the animal to federal protection in 2014.

Duffy said in a statement this week that “the Endangered Species Act has allowed courts to misuse judicial oversight to stop science-based wildlife management from moving forward to delist the gray wolf. Wisconsin farmers deserve to be able to protect their livestock from gray wolves, and we will protect Wisconsin farmers from activist judges.”

Tiffany says he’s hopeful the early introduction of the bill could lead to quick action in Washington – possibly in time for the state to hold a wolf hunting season later this year.