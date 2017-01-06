Man charged for belly-flopping onto squad car

Google+

A 25-year-old  Fox Valley man caught on dash cam video belly-flopping on to a Menasha police car is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident.

Cody Romano of Kimberly faces five counts, including two felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, and two misdemeanor battery counts.

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance early Sunday morning. When they arrived, Romano allegedly jumped onto the windshield, shattering it. Two officers suffered minor injuries taking Romano into custody.

