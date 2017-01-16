Police identify man who caused fatal Rice Lake explosion

Rice Lake police say a man is dead and an apartment complex is a complete loss as the result of an overnight fire and explosion.

Police responded to the apartment complex on South Main Street shortly after 11:00 p.m. Barron County dispatch had taken a 911 call from a man who was upset and claimed to have a bomb, according to a press release from the Rice Lake Police Department.

Officers arriving on the scene attempted to make contact with 44-year-old Joseph Zunker, who threatened to blow everyone up, according to the release. Officers began evacuating residents as fire and ambulance crews stood by.

A short time later, officers saw Zunker lighting a fire and an explosion occurred. Fire swept through the building, which is a complete loss. Zunker’s body was found inside his apartment. A police officer received minor injuries from flying debris, and a resident received minor injuries while being evacuated.

The Red Cross is assisting the approximately 14 residents left homeless by the fire.